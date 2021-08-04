How to chop remodeling costs when wood prices are high

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore has over 900 locations , many of which sell recycled wood or wooden items you can rehabilitate or convert into something like shelving. Some locations let you browse their inventory online.

Your local lumber or flooring liquidator may have enough wood to redo the flooring in a small room or on a single floor of your home, says Rebekah Hernandez, a Dallas-based interior designer.

“You can’t be picky, because there’s not many options, but they’re out there,” she says.

PUT AFFORDABILITY FIRST

If you choose to delay the project to wait for lower prices or to save up, Hernandez says small changes like a new rug, decorative pillows and updated art may be enough for now.

“All of those things, although they’re subtle and minor changes, they do ultimately contribute to just making you feel happier and better about your space,” she says.

Out-of-pocket is always the least expensive way to pay for a renovation. But finance the project only if you can get a low interest rate and affordable monthly payments, says Larry Pershing, a Chicago-based certified financial planner.