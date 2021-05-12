How to get started reselling common products on eBay and other sites

Are there big upfront costs?

Not necessarily. Before some people began buying in bulk, by the cargo pallet or truckload, they started out very small.

B-Stock recently surveyed 145 resellers to see how their businesses fared during the 13 months of the pandemic and found that 25% did not require financial assistance to start their business.

Once your business is underway, other traditional costs can be low, including marketing. Many businesses advertise their resale wares by using their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Many sites charge commissions and fees on sales, which will eat into your profit. And, of course, you’ll need to ship the products to the customers.

For reviews of sites and a rundown of costs, check out SideHusl.com, which researches and rates moneymaking opportunities in the gig economy.

Resellers generally need to collect sales tax in their home states and pay income tax on their earnings, although occasional sellers usually get an exemption for activities such as hosting a yard sale at their house.

One reseller, John Traches, has been running his business, JT Merchandise Outlet, since 1999, but he said the pandemic sparked a lot of additional interest in reselling.