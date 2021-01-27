How to make good on your resolution to pay off debt in 2021

Ask for a temporarily lowered interest rate, reduced monthly payment or waived late fees. Make sure to explain how the pandemic has influenced your finances.

Most creditors will be willing to work with you, says Dan Herron, a California-based CFP at Elemental Wealth Advisors.

“It doesn’t hurt to say, ‘I’m still trying to do the right thing, I’m still trying to make payments. Where can we meet in the middle?’” he says.

Any break you get, take that money and apply it to your debt.

If you need help negotiating, contact a credit counselor at a reputable nonprofit organization, like the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. Counselors have relationships with creditors and can negotiate on your behalf. Services are typically free for those experiencing financial difficulties due to COVID-19.

CONSIDER CONSOLIDATING

If you have multiple types of debt, such as loans, credit cards and medical bills, you may want to take out an unsecured personal loan to consolidate it into one monthly payment.