 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kanye West and Gap splitting up after 2 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Gap Yeezy

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West, who goes by Ye, is ending the contract between his company Yeezy and the struggling clothing retailer, confirmed his lawyer in an emailed statement to The Associated Press Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West is breaking up with the Gap.

An attorney for Kanye West, who goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter has been sent to the clothing chain Thursday seeking to terminate the contract between Gap and West's company, Yeezy.

The clash comes a little over a year after Yeezy’s first item— a blue puffer jacket — appeared in Gap stores. The deal was announced in June 2020 to much fanfare.

In the letter that West's lawyer shared with The AP on Thursday, it said that Gap failed to meet obligations in the pact, including distributing merchandise to Gap store locations and creating dedicated YZY Gap stores.

“Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap’s substantial noncompliance," said Nicholas Gravante, West's attorney with Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, in an emailed statement to the AP. “Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel. He has gotten nowhere.”

People are also reading…

Gravante said that Gap's failure to comply with the terms of the contract has been costly. He said West plans to begin opening Yeezy retail stores.

Gap confirmed that the pact was ending in a memo to its employees.

“Simply put ... while we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned," Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap Brand told employees in the memo. “And we are deciding to wind down the partnership.”

The company plans to continue to sell the Yeezy Gap products that were in the pipeline.

West has unleashed criticism on social media against Gap as well as Adidas AG where he has a similar deal. Adidas declined to comment.

The San Francisco retailer had been hoping the partnership with West would resonate with customers in a period of declining sales. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 Gap stores worldwide would have put his brand in front of more people.

West has had a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director for the brand.

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryce Hewitt Bierman

Bryce Hewitt Bierman

Bryce Hewitt Bierman, age 39, of Coon Valley, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. He w…

Ryan Harper

Ryan Harper checked out on September 6, 2022. He just wanted to be known as a good ol boy who skipped through life doing the best he could, ev…

Jean A. Johnson

Jean A. Johnson

COTTAGE GROVE — Jean A. Johnson, age 73, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving famil…

David A. Solie

David A. Solie

ONALASKA — In the presence of his family, David A. Solie of Onalaska passed peacefully into heaven on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was 95.

Mervyn Dale Palmer

Mervyn Dale Palmer

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Mervyn Dale Palmer, 87, of Plymouth, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, August 30, at his home, held by loved ones.

Mark David Medland

SPARTA — Mark David Medland, 38, of Sparta, Wis., passed away at his home September 1, 2022. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave hi…

Keith Alan Homeier

Keith Alan Homeier

EGG HARBOR—Keith Alan Homeier, 71, of Egg Harbor, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable video shows dog reuniting with his family after being lost for almost a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News