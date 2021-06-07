Levi's CEO on changing sizes, inflation and voter rights

Q. What did the pandemic teach you?

A. When the pandemic happened very, very early on, we declared that we were going to emerge a stronger company. In Mandarin, the word crisis is also the same word for opportunity, and crisis creates opportunity. So we saw this as an opportunity to reshape our P&L (profit and loss), to double down on the investments in areas where we knew consumers were going to be going during the pandemic, to accelerate our business online, to build new capabilities online.

Q. What are the big fashion trends?

A. We are seeing the beginning of a new denim cycle. During the pandemic, consumers went much more casual. Obviously, they were working from home. Everybody was Zooming. And so it was mid-chest up and who knows what they were wearing below their waist. It could have been pajamas or sweat pants. But jeans maintained its share of apparel during the spring, the pandemic lockdown period. And now we’re seeing a resurgence of denim as people are coming out of lockdown.

Q. What else is driving people to update their wardrobe?