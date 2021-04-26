Listing your home in 2021? Here’s what to know

Existing homes are only on the market for an average of 20 days, according to the most recent data from the National Association of Realtors — that’s listed and under contract in less than three weeks. So be prepared to sell the moment you hang that “For Sale” sign. It’s ideal to have your next home already lined up, but that may be easier said than done.

3. YOU’LL FACE STIFF COMPETITION SHOPPING FOR A REPLACEMENT HOME

The very things that make it a good time to sell make it a tough time to buy a house. Just 10% of those planning to sell in the next 18 months say one of their primary motivations for selling is that they no longer want to be a homeowner, according to the survey. For the rest of these sellers, entering the crowded pool of homebuyers will present challenges.

Whether it’s the location — such as moving closer to family, outside of the city or for a new job — or the home features, every item on your list of must-haves will make finding your next home a greater challenge.

Given the likely ease with which you’ll sell and the difficulty you might have finding a replacement home, it may make sense to be under contract on a purchase when or soon after your home hits the market.