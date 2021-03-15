Liz Weston: Start early to get your house retirement-ready

Many people want to remain in their homes after they retire rather than move to a senior living facility or community. Unfortunately, most homes aren’t set up to help us age safely and affordably.

If your goal is to “age in place,” some advance preparation could help make that possible -- or point to better alternatives.

“Somewhere in your 50s, hopefully, you’re starting to think seriously about are you going to be able to stay in the house you’re in? Or are you going to need to make changes?” says DeDe Jones , a certified financial planne r in Denver.

CONSIDER WHAT YOU NEED TO CHANGE

Start by thinking about how you would live in your home if you had less mobility, less energy and potentially less money.

Unexpected expenses for major home repairs or upgrades were the most commonly reported financial shocks experienced by retirees, according to a 2015 study by the Society of Actuaries. Those big-ticket costs can be devastating on a fixed income. The society recommends a home inspection before retirement so you can identify and budget for those costs. But you also could schedule some of the expensive stuff -- replacing a roof, for instance, or upgrading the heat and air conditioning system -- while you’re still working.