Liz Weston: You may be entitled to free health insurance now

Before the new relief package, people with incomes greater than 400% of the federal poverty level typically didn’t qualify for subsidies to reduce their premiums. Now people with incomes up to 600% of the poverty level — up to $76,560 for a single person or $157,200 for a family of four — can qualify, according to KFF. (KFF’s calculator can show you how much you’d likely pay for ACA coverage.)

The relief package reduced premiums for the vast majority of people who buy their own insurance, McDermott says. In addition, nearly half of the 29 million currently uninsured now qualify for a free plan, he says.

Those with incomes below 250% of the poverty line also will benefit from reduced cost-sharing, which means lower deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs. At 150% of the poverty line — income of about $19,000 for a single person and just under $40,000 for a family of four — people qualify for zero-premium silver plans with annual deductibles of just $177 .