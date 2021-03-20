Maple celebrations return in some states, with precautions

Associated Press (AP) — Maple season is a time-honored tradition in the Northeast, when sap starts to flow in maple trees and is collected and boiled into syrup, with visitors coming to sugar houses to see the operations firsthand.

But the pandemic forced some states to cancel or postpone their annual sweet celebrations last year, and now some producers are welcoming back the public with safety precautions in place.

Maple weekends are happening Saturday and Sunday in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and Maine's annual celebration is being held March 27-28 with precautions recommended by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. But those statewide events are off for a second year in a row in Vermont, the country's top maple producer, and New York.

Maine Maple Sunday was postponed last spring, which was a disappointment for syrup producers, some of whom counted on it for 50% of their annual sales.

“It was a huge loss last year,” said Jo-Ann Merrifield, who said the event normally accounts for 75% of sales at Merrifield Farm in Gorham, Maine. That included valued added products like nuts and candy, in addition to syrup.