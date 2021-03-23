Millennial Money: Bust gender bias and balance work at home

Ed Coambs, a financial therapist in Charlotte, North Carolina , asks clients to tell him about how money and work were viewed in their families growing up. He finds that while your stated values may include equality, the values of your family and community influence your views, too, and those values may not match.

Coambs can relate. When he met his wife, she was in dental school and he was working as a firefighter. Once she graduated, she would earn more than him. At first, Coambs was in full support.

“Then we got into the reality of living life together,” he says. “It exposed insecurities about not being the breadwinning partner and not conforming to my internalized gender roles and expectations.” In Coambs’ case, his father was the breadwinning parent when he was growing up.

Culture affects your value system, too. Melissa Daroszewski was active in the Black Law Students Association when she was in law school. “We’d often discuss the increase in Black women earning higher degrees,” she says.

Many Black women she knew said they wanted to marry a Black man, but had difficulty finding someone who earned the same or more. Daroszewski — who graduated in 2009 and now lives in Laurel Springs, New Jersey — said that the men in her class were predominantly white.