Millennial Money: Get tough money tasks off your to-do list

“It was super easy,” she says. “I built it up to be this crazy complicated thing. It took me maybe 10 minutes to open the account.”

DO THE RIGHT KIND OF RESEARCH

Research and comparison shopping are a big part of making a financial decision and can help you feel confident in your choices. But eventually, the research must end and the action must begin. If you feel stuck, here are some ways to move forward:

— IDENTIFY WHERE YOU LACK KNOWLEDGE: You may be afraid to make a move because you have unanswered questions. List your knowledge gaps and start finding answers. Articles from reputable sources can help, as can talking to experts like a financial adviser.

— SHOP AROUND, BUT WITHIN A LIMITED SCOPE: If you’re seeking a new financial product like a bank account or credit card, comparison websites and other resources can help you weigh contenders. Be careful, though. It can be easy to get trapped in this phase, paralyzed by the overwhelming number of products on the market. Limit yourself to a handful of options.