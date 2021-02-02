Millennial Money: Managing finances on top of COVID burnout

Now for that whole “take care of it later” thing. Capalad recommends scheduling a “money date” with yourself. Plan a specific date and time when you can focus, and choose a room that you don’t usually work in, if possible. It’s fine to keep the date short. If you can only think about money for 20 minutes before feeling anxious, then stick to 20 minutes.

Go into your date being specific and intentional about what you want to do. If you only have 20 minutes, don’t try to dive into your whole financial history.

“Just look at the thing that’s been simmering in the back of your head,” Capalad says. Maybe you finally peek at that credit card debt and brainstorm ways to chip away at it. Or perhaps you list all your bills, their due dates and how to pay them — or catch up. (You may learn that you should try to lower your bills.)

If no one thing is nagging you, consult your task list. Or review bank and credit card statements to learn how much you’re spending on what, and how those expenses compare to your income. Over time, a few 20-minute reviews of your cash flow may help you feel more comfortable thinking about money and less likely to avoid it.

BE KIND TO YOURSELF