Millennial Money: Reboot your budget to prep for reopening

To make the necessary adjustments, Laughter suggests looking at the big picture. Don’t get too caught up in specific line items. (For example, if you’re spending 25% less on grocery orders, you don’t have to redirect that exact amount to dinners out.)

Instead, once your needs and savings are accounted for, set a dollar figure you can afford each month for discretionary expenses, then spend it on whatever you want. You may never add back in some things you used to spend money on.

As Ponnapalli says, we’ve all figured out new ways to spend less money and still have fun. Dropping thousands of dollars on concert tickets may not feel worth it anymore when you compare it with watching a (much cheaper) livestream at home.

PLAN FOR FUTURE GOALS

Life hasn’t returned to normal by any means. But for many Americans, the prospect of getting a vaccine is mere weeks or months away. Use the time between now and then to prepare for what’s to come.

Laughter says to think of it like advance notice. “The vaccines aren’t getting out as quickly as we’d like,” she says. “So start your clock.” Begin setting aside a certain amount monthly to accomplish a goal when it’s all said and done.