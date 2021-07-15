 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More homes for sale in Rhode Island but market is still hot
0 Comments
AP

More homes for sale in Rhode Island but market is still hot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The median house price in Rhode Island is up 25% from what it was a year ago but slightly more houses are available for sale now than there were in May.

The median sales price for a single-family home reached a record high of $385,000 in June, the Providence Journal reported on Wednesday citing statistics from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

“The market is crazy here, but you can still get a lot more house for a lot less money than other places,” Luis Mateus, who owns a real estate company in East Providence, told the newspaper.

In May, the association said there were 900 single family homes for sale across the state, less than one month's supply. Now, supply has increased slightly to 1.7 month's supply. A six-month supply is considered the sign of a balanced market, the newspaper reported.

Leann D’Ettore, president of the association, said more homes are on the market in part because of rising vaccination rates and because federal mortgage forbearance is scheduled to phase out in September. That means many people who have not been able to make mortgage payments will be required to do so again, prompting some to decide to sell.

Competition for homes priced less than the median sales price of $385,000 is steep. The average number of days a home stays on the market is 27, down 50% from June 2020, the newspaper reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Providence Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurine Solberg
Obituaries

Laurine Solberg

Laurine H. Solberg, 96, of Bangor formerly of Brice Prairie, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at RBI-Caring Hearts in Bangor.

Judith T. "Judy" Seekamp
Obituaries

Judith T. "Judy" Seekamp

LA CROSSE—Judith T. “Judy” Seekamp, 62, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Marian Carol (Aarstaad) Dahl
Obituaries

Marian Carol (Aarstaad) Dahl

Marian Carole (Aarstad) Dahl, age 97, of Westby died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born April 8, 1924, to Carl a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News