 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool
0 Comments
AP

NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. Searching for a vehicle recall just got a little more user-friendly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday, July 1, 2021 unveiled a new online dashboard for vehicle owners, car shoppers, or anyone else to search its massive database for automobile recalls going back 50 years.

 Ross D. Franklin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Searching for a vehicle recall just got a little more user-friendly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday unveiled a new online dashboard for vehicle owners, car shoppers, safety advocates, the media and anyone else to search its massive database for automobile recalls going back 50 years.

The new interface allows users to sort and filter data, search by keyword and export data in a variety of formats. It also displays data in different visual formats such as charts and graphs. The dashboard will be updated daily.

The agency said the automobile safety data has always been available to the public, but users previously had to download and import large files.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your food and drinks cold at the beach

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News