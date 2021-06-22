NJ money aims to make Atlantic City the national esports hub

It plans to work with private sector companies and other colleges and universities to develop programs teaching the most in-demand skills in the esports industry, will host industry events, and will support esports-related research at New Jersey academic institutions.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a Democrat, marveled at the technology involved in esports.

“Just the ability to beat someone on the other side of the globe,” she said. “It is the future.”

Harvey Kesselman, Stockton's president, said his university sees an opportunity to lead “in this field that we know is going to explode.”

Stockton already has a successful competitive esports program for students.

Officials said the industry involves far more than young people playing video games against each other. There is constant software development, ever-evolving video streaming technology, data analysis and other technical work, all of which the center wants to encourage to happen in Atlantic City and New Jersey.

The authority said esports companies including G3 esports, Amazon’s Twitch streaming service, esports Entertainment Group, and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment have either made or are planning significant investments in the state.