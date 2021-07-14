One trick to traveling cheaply: flexibility

You enter your departure city, the length of trip you’re looking for and your price range, and Google returns a handful of deals to a bunch of destinations at random times within your date range.

POINTS AND MILES

Travel bloggers love to rave about how they scored a first-class ticket using miles, but they don’t often describe their true secret: extreme flexibility.

Redeeming points and miles for reward travel all but requires a high degree of flexibility to get the most value from them. For one thing, the availability of these awards can be spotty. Before you can even determine if an award booking is a good deal or not, you need to actually find an available award booking option. For another, airlines often double the price or more during high-demand dates.

In short: If you’re looking to use miles on a specific flight on a specific day, you might either pay too much — or not be able to score a ticket at all.

To make things easier, many airlines offer award calendars that let you see which dates and prices are available by month, which can be especially helpful when rooting out hard-to-find premium cabin tickets.

———