Malm, Kivik, Trotten? Ikea Norway offers help with baby names after COVID-19 boom

FILE - Site Foreman David Smyth at work on the New IKEA store in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2007.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Have you thought about Malm, Kivik or Trotten?

Swedish retailer Ikea is known for the distinctive names of its flat-pack home products. The company's Norway branch wants to use the brand's experience to help parents browsing the baby-naming department.

Ikea Norway has built "a name bank" with more than 800 listings available on its website. The names are drawn from ones Ikea has given to its furniture instead of product numbers since 1948.

"After all these years, (Ikea) has built up a large 'catalog' to pick from," Ikea Norway said in a statement.

Ikea names its products after Swedish towns, lakes and other geographical features, but also uses names that have traditionally gone to people.

The branch noted that while retailers saw "both a shortage of raw materials and challenges with delivery times" during the COVID-19 pandemic, "there is at least no shortage of children" in Norway.

The Scandinavian country registered the births of 56,060 babies last year, or 3,081 more than in 2020.

The increase creates "a challenge in finding unique names," Ikea Norway said.

