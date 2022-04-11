 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Part of historic island near Portland sells for $5.3M

  • 0

PORTLAND HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Part of an island in Portland harbor is no longer on the market after being purchased last week for $5.3 million, according to the sellers.

The new owners plan to use the 12-acre (5-hectare) property on House Island for weddings and other events, The Portland Press Herald reported Sunday. Casey Prentice and Kevin Costello are managing partners of Portland Foreside, a development project along the city’s eastern waterfront. That's just a few minutes from House Island, which is accessible by boat or helicopter.

The property on the island's northern half has three renovated homes, a barn, a pier and five sandy beaches, the seller's realty company said in press release.

Portland designated House Island a local historic district in 2015. While that doesn't ban development entirely, the city’s Historic Preservation Board would have to sign off on most plans.

People are also reading…

The newly purchased property was a federal immigration quarantine center from 1907-1937, while the southern half of the island holds Fort Scammel, built in 1808.

In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, the property's former owner marketed it as a COVID-free refuge for a cool $250,000 a week, plus expenses. Portland entrepreneur Noah Gordon had originally planned to host high-end weddings on the property when he bought it for $4.5 million in late 2019.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steven D. Stoeffler

Steven D. Stoeffler

Steven D. Stoeffler, age 56, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on April…

Holden Clyde Hovell

Holden Clyde Hovell, age 24, of Galesville, died in a motor vehicle accident on March 31, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held on …

Thomas "Tom" Nedland

Thomas "Tom" Nedland

VIROQUA—Thomas “Tom” Nedland, age 80, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022.

Julie Ann Rose

Julie Ann Rose

LA CROSSE — Julie Ann Rose, 65, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Black River Falls.

Linda M. Mueller

DAKOTA, Minn. — Linda M. Mueller, 60, of Dakota, Minn., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Funeral…

David L. Holthaus

David L. Holthaus

David L. Holthaus, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2022, at the age of 81.

Watch Now: Related Video

5 foods that may help whiten your teeth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News