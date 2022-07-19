Pennsylvania casinos reach new record for gambling revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Casinos and other operators in Pennsylvania set a new annual record for gambling revenue, state regulators said Tuesday, rising above $5 billion for the first time amid surging betting on online casino games and a post-pandemic return to the casinos' slot machines and table games.

Operators in one of the nation’s largest commercial casino states won more than $5 billion from gamblers in the 12 months through June 30, according to the figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

That was about 30% higher than the $3.9 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year, and slightly above the previous calendar year high of $4.7 billion reported in January.

The rebound continues after pandemic-related shutdowns sapped casino revenue in 2020.

The casino winnings came from 16 casinos, including four new mini-casinos authorized under a 2017 law, as well as fantasy sports operators and truck stops.

Revenue in casinos from slot machines grew to $2.4 billion and from table games to above $1 billion.

Online gambling, in just its fourth year, grew again to pass $1.2 billion. Sports betting, in just its fifth year, added $325 million in revenue.

Pennsylvania legalized both sports betting and online gambling as part of an aggressive gambling expansion in 2017.

Pennsylvania has been neck-and-neck with New Jersey for No. 2 in commercial casino revenue behind Nevada, according to figures compiled by the American Gaming Association. Pennsylvania is No. 1 in tax revenue from gambling, according to the association's figures.