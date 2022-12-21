Neighbors attacked by pit bulls that were deemed vicious ask Wisconsin city for help

The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to decline an appeal of vicious declarations of three pit bulls by their owner Monday night during a quasi-judicial hearing.

Dawn Johnson had requested the City Council appeal the declarations made against her dogs by the Kenosha County Division of Health after numerous incidents.

Johnson’s dogs allegedly terrorized her neighborhood in the 5300 block of 46th Avenue for months, attacked residents and even bit a community service officer who was called to investigate the animals.

Dozens of area residents attended Monday’s meeting and asked alderpersons to abide by the Division of Health’s ruling so the dogs will be removed from the city.

They also asked for city ordinances to be amended in the coming months to make it easier for violent dogs to be removed from residences or put down, and for irresponsible owners to be held accountable in a swifter fashion.

According to the Division of Health, a person was exiting their vehicle when two of Johnson’s dogs approached the individual and jumped on them causing injury on July 17.

On Nov. 26, Kirsten DeVries was reportedly walking her golden retriever when two of Johnson’s dogs ran off her property and began attacking DeVries and her dog, and causing injury to both. One of the pit bulls reportedly entered her home during the attack and put her baby at risk of harm. DeVries’s husband managed to throw the pit bull out the door in the incident captured on video.

That same day, according to the Division of Health, two officers responded to the Johnson residence to investigate the matter and one of the pit bulls escaped and began attacking an officer causing injury to his arm.

“I wasn’t to far away from my own home when I realized her dogs were loose,” DeVries told the City Council. “They immediately without provocation charged across the street and they were on top of my dog in a matter of seconds. He didn’t bark or anything. They tore at his chest. They bit his legs. They snapped, they barked. They were two beefy, muscley dogs. I don’t care that they were pit bulls. I have no problem with the breed of pit bulls, I really couldn’t care less. They attacked (my dog). They mauled him.”

Area resident Josh Prybylski said he is deeply concerned about the dogs and fears they could attack his teenage son or more vulnerable members of the community.

“We were constantly outside on a regular basis playing football, playing catch. A lot of that has come slowly to a halt just because I’m aware of what has gone on lately,” Prybylski said. “I don’t want to bring a weapon with me of sorts to protect what I have if I want to play with my kid outside.

Johnson and her daughter, Angel Johnson, said the dogs are not violent and showed no remorse for the alleged attacks against neighbors during the meeting. Dawn Johnson had also been issued numerous citations for their dogs, according to city documents.

“The Health Department is trying to deem three of my dogs as vicious even though to deem a dog vicious they have to have three separate incidents on their own of biting or being vicious,” Angel Johnson told the City Council. “Part of the reason you guys are trying to name them vicious is because they’re pits.”

After meeting in closed session for less than an hour alderpersons voted not to appeal the Division of Health’s designation.

“Obviously, it’s traumatic for those neighbors. I felt every word that they said. What I didn’t feel and what I find really disappointing is you showed no remorse. You didn’t say I’m sorry, you didn’t offer to pay the bill, you didn’t check up on (DeVries),” Ald. Holly Kangas told the Johnsons. “I find it just horrific. I want all of you (neighbors) to know I’m sorry our ordinance doesn’t go far enough. But be assured there will be changes.”

DeVries said she’s encouraged City Council members agreed with her concerns.

“It was the correct decision. Period,” DeVries said, adding she that won’t have peace of mind until it’s confirmed the dogs have been removed by law enforcement.

The Johnsons said their dogs have been moved to a residence over the border in Lake County and are now on medications.