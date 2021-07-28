Ask Amy: A broken couple pretends to be ‘whole’

What should I/we do? Should we still try to separate and thus create a chance for happiness with another person, or do we just continue to pretend to be “whole” for our children? – In a Quandary

Dear Quandary: In terms of your daughter’s situation, I am not qualified to predict the impact of your choices on her.

However, broadly speaking, you are not bound to remain together in a volatile and unhappy marriage for your daughter’s sake. Part of your careful parenting through her illness should be the underlying message that she is capable, that she can recover, and that as an adult she can begin to assume responsibility for her health care and happiness.

It can be truly terrifying to love someone wrestling with mental illness, but your fear sends her a message that you truly believe that she cannot cope.

Most children see through any pretense of “wholeness.” By insisting on staying together for your daughter’s sake, you might be burdening her by making her responsible for your relationship.

I believe it should be possible to quietly and peacefully part, while still being involved and devoted to your daughter and very much in her corner.