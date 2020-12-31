Ask Amy: A long-married couple is walking in circles

Since quarantine started, arguments have gone up, and sometimes they are caused by petty things.

We never get physical, but the constant arguing is getting to me and my family.

The only way I keep myself in a good mood is by hanging out with my animals, but even they are stressed out. Any suggestions? — Stressed Teenager

Dear Stressed: You and your family should schedule your days more – working in more alone-time for each family member. You and your sister should take on household chores and put a chart up in a public place, to establish some clarity about who is supposed to do what – and when. This will cut down on some of the tension.

Mindfulness and meditation can help; there are many YouTube videos directing meditation for teens; tips on mindful.org can help you to get started. Do this with your animals!

Make sure you spend some time outside with your dogs, every day. Even if you are only walking around the block (COVID-safe, please), being outside will freshen your perspective and lower your blood pressure.

Your observation that pets feel the stress and tension in the household is astute! They need peace, calm, and predictable routines just as people do.