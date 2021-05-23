Ask Amy: A loving husband rejects unhelpful ‘help’

We have been upfront with all our friends about the nature and outcome of my wife’s illness. We accept the fact that there is no recovery from this disease, and it’s frankly hurtful that people whom we hold in high esteem apparently lack sensitivity to our circumstances and feel such a strong further need to “help.”

Any words of wisdom? – Faithful Husband

Dear Faithful: I am sorry this is happening, and I want to affirm your acceptance of the loving kindness and support offered by your friends and your church community. (And thank you so much for sharing my column with your wife. Please tell her how flattered and touched I am.)

You should push back firmly against any “help” which runs counter to your faith practice, or which simply makes you uncomfortable. This is your life, your home, and a shared and bittersweet journey you are taking with your wife.

Anyone who “insists” that you do any particular thing should receive a clear and firm answer from you: “That would not be helpful, I’d appreciate it if you didn’t pressure me.”