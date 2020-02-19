Ask Amy: Abuse survivor is afraid to tell parents

I have been afraid that they will react poorly, or blame me, or view me differently. I want them to understand that I wasn’t a bad kid, but that I was a kid who was hurting and didn’t know how to ask for help.

I worry that if I tell my dad about my past, I will break his heart and he will blame himself. I think enough self-blame and self-hatred have infected my life, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

Best-case scenario, this would help me find closure. Worst-case scenario, it could damage my relationship with my parents.

I am at a loss. Should I keep this as a secret from my parents? — Old Wounds

Dear Old Wounds: No, I don’t think you should keep this a secret. You should work this through with your therapist’s help. You might ask your parents to meet with you in your therapist’s office so you will have guided coaching to handle your disclosure.

As a parent, I can tell you that a child’s pain cuts a parent very, very deep. Your parents might not immediately react in any expected or anticipated way.

Yes, they might feel heartbroken, confused, and guilty. They may lash out — or try to deny this episode or diminish its impact on you.

