Ask Amy: Anti-vax mother-in-law worries parents

I feel like I am being mean, but I couldn’t live if something happened to my child. I don’t know how to tell her any more plainly that she would be helping us if she gets these vaccines. — Anxious Parents

Dear Anxious: You have a lot on your mind right now. Don’t borrow issues to worry about that won’t come up for several months.

You and your husband seem to be on the same page regarding his mother, and that’s key. This matter is cut and dry. It is medically imperative that your child’s grandmother take what steps she can to help protect herself (and your family) against communicable illness.

As summer fades, as a couple you and your husband should both convey to her, very clearly, exactly what she needs to do in order to have close contact with your family. The consequence of her choosing not to vaccinate will also be clear: No vaccination, no close contact. You two must maintain a calm and unified front.

After that, you won’t need to worry about this further. The decision to vaccinate will have been transferred to your mother-in-law. The rest will be up to her. (If she says she has been vaccinated, ask to see a receipt.)