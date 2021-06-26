Ask Amy: Avoiding family trips is easier than taking them

I have never had an issue with this in the past, as I remember what it was like to live in an apartment with no washer and dryer.

She runs about 4 or 5 loads each visit.

One thing that is starting to annoy me however, is that in addition to using my machines, water and electricity, she also uses my detergent and dryer sheets.

She has a full-time job and travels, so I know that money is not the issue.

How hard would it be for her to buy a jug of pods and bring a few over with her?

I’m worried that if I say something, I’ll get branded as cheap.

Should I just keep quiet and be glad to see her, laundry or not?

She jokes about the laundry issue, so knows it’s a bit of a mooch. — Wondering Relative

Dear Wondering: You are a good egg. You accept these visits for what they are – an opportunity for you to provide a considerable service for your younger relative, while using the time together to develop something of a sudsy bond.

She is already joking about this, so she realizes that she is on the verge of an imposition.