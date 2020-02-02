Ask Amy: Best friend tires of new mom's complaining

Am I a bad friend for thinking/feeling this way? Should I just suck it up and hope this phase of hers passes? -- Bad Friend

Dear Bad Friend: I don't think you can actually understand how your friend might be feeling, but let me put it into some context by quoting from my ancient copy of Dr. Benjamin Spock's chapter on twins in his book, "Baby and Child Care." The chapter starts: "Get help!" (The 10th edition of this book, 2018, is published by Gallery Books.)

Did you give birth to twins after a decade of a heartbreaking and hormonal roller coaster, followed by bank-breaking IVF? If you had, you might feel less aggrieved by your friend's complaining, and more concerned for her mental and emotional well-being.

Your friend is experiencing the real-world completion of the adage, "Be careful what you wish for..." Her venting makes you not want to pick up the phone. But you picking up the phone might be -- quite literally -- a lifeline for her.

Here's how to be supportive: "This is overwhelming. But have YOU had a checkup? Have you seen your doctor? In addition to everything you have to deal with, postpartum depression would make it all harder."