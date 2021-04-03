Ask Amy: BFF friendship might have run its course

Dear Amy: I have had a close friend for 16 years. We worked together, and she and I both went through nasty divorces, which was a bonding experience. We have sons similar in age. We both got lucky and found love again.

However, over the last several years, things have shifted. She is a chronic last-minute canceler, always with a good excuse: Her family, her car, or something else she forgot about. She’s missed birthdays and other important things. She keeps calling us “BFF’s,” but I don’t see it.

Last year, she sent out a text invite for a fun-themed dinner, confirming last-minute details for everyone on the text chain.

A few minutes later, she admitted that she had sent the invitation to me accidentally. The kicker was that someone backed out at the last minute, and then I got an actual invite and was told that if I wanted to attend, I’d better be wearing a theme costume like everyone else. I declined.

Am I wrong to feel insulted? I’ve never brought this up to her, but think it was rude.

I think it is way past the appropriate time to bring this up now. – Slighted BFF

Dear Slighted: It is completely legitimate to feel insulted when someone insults you. Absolutely.