Ask Amy: 'Boy problems' resurface in middle age

Dear Amy: I have a boy problem! Ugh, I don’t think I’ve said that since my late 20s.

I am 40 now and until I met “him” just three months ago, I had pretty much decided I would be single forever. I was fine with that. Then HE came along. It was instant attraction for both of us. He approached me and we were immediately smitten.

We exchanged numbers and texted nonstop for two days until we were both available for a “proper date.” It was one of those great first dates. Remember those? We closed down the restaurant. We talked about everything, from work to current events, to where we see ourselves in five years.

The next night, I met his 9-year-old daughter, and a couple of weeks later, I met his best friend and her husband.

We were officially a couple and making big plans. You couldn’t keep us apart. Then he got distant. He asked me to be patient with him because he was falling fast, and he was scared. I didn’t hear from him for about a week, then got a random “how are you” text in the middle of the day. I responded, then nothing again. Radio silence. That was a few weeks ago and now he’s back, acting like nothing is wrong. I want to ask him about it. I want to know where we are, but I don’t want to scare him.