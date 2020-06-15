Ask Amy: Boyfriend sees jealousy as a dare to cheat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: My girlfriend is very jealous, and doesn’t see it! She has gone through my phone and found photos that I forgot I even had because they were taken years ago. She doesn’t trust me to spend time by myself.

I even share my location with her through iPhone, but she says that when I go to the store (to get my alone time, as I can’t get it at home) that she doesn’t know if that’s where I’m really going.

Shouldn’t she have learned her lesson about going through my phone, snooping and trying to catch me doing things? Because of this, my phone is now only unlockable using Face ID because she knows my passcode.

If I’m getting accused of cheating without even doing it (as I spend every waking moment with her unless I’m at work or she’s at her office), why not just cheat and get it over with? I don’t have a shortage of offers, either.

She’s very insecure because I have been with a LOT of girls. I’m talking high three digits.

I’m a good-looking guy, as I constantly hear from women, but there’s a lot more to me than being aesthetically pleasing. I have a good heart, I’m genuine, I’m cuddly and affectionate, and I have a slew of other good qualities.