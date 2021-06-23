Ask Amy: Cancer recovery is slow and not very steady

Now stand your ground. If your husband throws a fit, ride it out.

If he wants to host a large party, hire a caterer. Catered parties are still a lot of work for the hosts, but you would be relieved of the pressure of prep and cleanup.

Dear Amy: Regarding the middle-school teacher who held a contest to vote for leaders to get a pizza party, if 27 kids out of 30 in the class “won,” my take is that 27 kids voted for themselves, and only three of them had the integrity not to do that. – Steve

Dear Steve: A plausible explanation. Those three should get the pizza prize!

