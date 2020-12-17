Ask Amy: Cheating boyfriend claims he was hacked

The children brought food, but as I stood in the kitchen filling the dishwasher and putting away food as everyone sat and talked, I asked myself, where did I go wrong?

I never would have sat and watched my mother in this situation.

My husband has never offered to help me in the kitchen and rarely thanks me for meals, but I thought I had taught my children better.

I don’t know how to bring up this subject because I worry that I won’t be taken seriously, but I also don’t want to keep having this experience over and over. If I were frequently invited to my children’s homes where they could cook and clean for me, I guess that would be an equal tradeoff, but that is not the case. — Sad & Frustrated

Dear Sad: Maybe you helped your mother because she (or someone else) asked you to one or more times until you absorbed this helpful attitude as a core value.

Your husband has obviously set a terrible example, and you don’t seem to have marshaled the power of your own voice to ask for help.

Holiday meals tend to be busy and chaotic as family members get caught up in conversations.