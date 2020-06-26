Ask Amy: Child is caught in toxic family crossfire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: Nine-year-old “Danny” lives with his dad and grandparents, and none of them get along. Danny is always caught in the middle. Danny’s dad (in his mid-30s) is a self-absorbed jerk and spends very little time with Danny, but he lives in the same house.

If Grandma is mad at Danny’s father (who is her son), Danny gets to hear all about it and vice versa. Caught in the turmoil, Danny gets chewed out by both sides.

The latest example of this is that Danny is going on vacation with his grandparents, but his dad wasn’t invited and doesn’t even know they are going! Grandma told Danny not to tell his dad because she doesn’t want the dad to go! And when they return, Danny will be yelled at by his dad for keeping the secret. Danny cannot win in this dysfunctional family.

How can it be right for the other family members to leave on vacation with his son and not tell him, and to demand that Danny keep this secret? The grandparents are his main caregivers and if they left him behind, I doubt his father would look after him for the 10 days, so Danny must go with them.