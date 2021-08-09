Ask Amy: Client’s crush on therapist creates dilemma

What are your thoughts on this? — Anonymous in NC

Dear Anonymous: Your attraction to your therapist is greatly affecting your therapeutic work. Your obsession is actually keeping you in therapy because you want to continue to spend time with your therapist, so it is possible that you aren’t bringing up this or the “other things” you are trying to work through because you want to delay the possibility of graduating.

The reasons you can’t discuss this are also the reasons why you must discuss this.

I have read through the lengthy ethics rules regarding sexual relationships between therapist and client set out by the American Psychological Association (APA.org), which are all designed to protect the client from harm.

Reasons to discuss this now — in therapy — are: This speaks to a core aspect of your sexuality.

It is affecting the other work you are determined to do.

And — in my opinion, anyway — it is unfair to your therapist, both as a clinician and as a fellow human being to withhold this important information. It involves her, after all.