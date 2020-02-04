Ask Amy: Couple faces a big city problem

The physician shortage is most acute in rural areas. In small towns and small cities, your ability to provide health care will quite literally be a lifesaver. You will get to know your patients and their families. The fact that you are seeking a small-town lifestyle means that you will be personally happier, once you land in the right spot.

Over a decade ago, I left the big city and moved back to my rural hometown. Unlike you, I enjoyed life in the city — but this morning I walked through the snowy woods as the sun came up. Life in the country, and being around others who also embrace this (sometimes challenging) lifestyle, is a daily tonic.

Marrying someone you love while believing that you will be miserable is not a rational, healthy, or adult choice. You’ve already been together for seven years. Marriage will not magically transform your personal preferences or your life’s goals. Perhaps you two could agree to a year of a long-distance relationship, where you each live where you want to live. You could also research cities with outdoorsy reputations (like Boston, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, and Denver) that might give you each the lifestyle you want.