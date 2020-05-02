Ask Amy: COVID crisis creates strange bedfellows

Most of the issues that arise can be dealt with (and perhaps solved) through simple communication.

You say that you don't want for "C" to feel like she has to appease you - but she should feel that she has to appease you, by making an effort to be a responsible member of the household.

You are making the effort to appease her by providing housing for the foreseeable future, and by not passing judgment on her limited diet.

"Feel free to make yourself a sandwich" is obviously a way too subtle statement for C to discern what you are really getting at.

You and your boyfriend (C's brother) should have a "family meeting" once a week. You should all review various aspects of your cohabitation, especially your experiences at mealtime. Say to her, "We all like to eat different things, and that's fine. But you often serve yourself a larger portion of the food we prepare, even when it seems that you won't like it - or wouldn't eat it - and then we end up throwing it away. If you want to try something, it would be helpful if you served yourself a small spoonful or two, and if you like it, dive in! We just can't afford to dispose of leftover food."