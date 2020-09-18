Ask Amy: Crumpled friendship could be smoothed out

The thing is, I don’t want to be friends with her. I feel like once the paper is crumpled up, it can’t be perfect again.

I can forgive her for the petty argument, but I will never forget how it made me feel. The way I view her as a person has been forever altered.

Do I need to rethink my approach regarding friendship? Am I wrong to think it’s fine to move on from friendships when they prove to be broken beyond repair, regardless of all the positive memories associated with the friendship during an important period of life? — Disoriented in Denver

Dear Disoriented: In a perfect world, we would never need to smooth out a piece of crumpled paper in order to reread what’s written upon it; we wouldn’t need to accept an apology; we would never face the necessity of forgiving someone.

However, the world is not perfect. No one’s story (yours included) can be read on pristine paper.

I think it’s possible that “Judith” has changed. She is being honest, contrite, and apologetic. She is extending a hand. You have firmly anchored to your disappointment. I wonder if this is the kind of person you want to be.