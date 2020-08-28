Ask Amy: Dad wants to ’Meet the Parents’

Our friends usually say they are lonely, but they don’t seem to recognize that the same is probably true for the rest of the group.

Recently when I called one of these friends, she chastised me for not contacting her for a while. I responded that perhaps she could have reached out to me and she didn’t respond. We will continue to keep in touch, but am I selfish to wish they would call us once in a while to see how we’re doing? — Feeling Forgotten in Colorado

Dear Feeling Forgotten: You are doing a laudable job initiating this contact with friends. You should be more transparent now in describing your own feelings, followed by a specific ask: “I’m feeling lonely, too. Could you do me a favor and call me sometimes, too? That would really make me happy.”

Dear Amy: Thank you for your response to “Concerned Mom,” regarding a vegan diet. We raised our children on a vegan diet and they’ve done very well and have never been sick! — Proud Vegan

Dear Proud: I raised mine as omnivores and same result! But yes, a vegan diet is safe and healthy for growing children.

