Ask Amy: Dating apps beget ‘situationship’

However, this is your burden to bear. Your father has the right to find a new partner. It is not your brother or his wife’s fault or responsibility that your father took up with this woman.

If you want to talk to your father, call him. If he doesn’t pick up, leave a warmly worded message and ask him to call you back. If he doesn’t call you back, call a second time.

State your desire to be in touch, and leave the door open to a reconciliation.

Dear Amy: I am a regular reader and wonder if you have ever – even once – admitted that you were wrong about anything?

When people criticize you, you only double down and defend your position. – Sick and Tired

Dear Sick: I do admit when I’m wrong, and I am happy to let readers correct me.

However, I won’t claim an error just because someone disagrees with me.

