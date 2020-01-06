Ask Amy: Daughter brings child, and chaos, home

Dear Amy: I have a 21-year-old daughter. She has a little boy (my grandson), who is two and a half.

My husband and I have given her so many chances to be a mom to her boy and have encouraged her to get a job.

While she was living with us, she refused to get a job, and I was taking care of my grandson.

We gave her an ultimatum that she must get a job or move out and grow up. Well, she chose to move out. Then she lied about where she was living.

She left her son behind and my husband and I have been taking care of him.

I just found out on Facebook that she is living with a guy. Not once has she asked about her son.

Suddenly, last month she asked my husband on Facebook if she could come back. But recent pictures on her boyfriend’s Facebook page show that she is having a good time.

I don’t know what to do.

My grandson is thriving without his mother and is very happy with us. He doesn’t even seem to know that she is gone. He doesn’t mention her at all.

She has lied so much that at this point I don’t trust her.