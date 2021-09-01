Ask Amy: Daughter-in-law is a ‘second chance’ skeptic

Someone within your friend group may have a long-standing connection to the business you have complained about and they are expressing their loyalty by keeping some distance from you.

Say, “I believe I have legitimate concerns about this business, and I hope my concerns wouldn’t interfere with our friendship. If that’s a problem, I’d really like to discuss it.”

Dear Amy: “Ready to Split” was worried about when to tell her adult children she was ready to move on. She was worried about their resentment.

She may be surprised. I, too, waited to tell my children until they were adults.

Their response was “why did it take you so long? We are tired of hearing you two bicker.” I have since met a wonderful man, and now wonder why I waited so long. – Finally Happy

Dear Happy: Your divorce liberated everyone.

