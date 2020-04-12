Ask Amy: Disabled daughter can't take aide to the gym

One stepchild was kind at first -- even after reading the will, but then after about a month, wanted my husband's vehicle. When I refused to give in to the demands, this stepchild turned on me, sending nasty text messages.

I figured it was grief spilling out for the loss of a parent. However, several months later, when I was trying to sort things out and give this stepchild items that were part of their family, again, the response was nasty. This stepchild constantly blew off their father while he was alive, only calling when they wanted or needed something.

The rest of my husband's family has grown more and more distant as well. I keep trying to reach out to the family with calls, texts and sending cards for birthdays, Christmas, etc.

My kids have told me to leave it alone, but it still nags at me that after all these years, this is what it comes to.

Should I be trying to mend fences or leave it alone? -- Hurt Widow

Dear Hurt: You are already trying to mend fences, but in the absence of a positive or even receptive response, these fences will remain broken.