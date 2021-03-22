Ask Amy: DNA discoveries make (and break) families

Dear Amy: I have been with my husband for 40 years.

I thought we had a great life together, however, I just found out that he has a biological son who is only two months younger than our youngest son!

The child’s mother put him up for adoption, which my husband claims he knew nothing about until months after the adoption was done.

What really hurts is that he cheated on me with this same woman when I was pregnant with our first child.

He says that she meant nothing to him (just sex), and that he always loved me, and that since it happened 30 years ago, I should just move past it.

I found out about all of this a few months ago when his son contacted my daughter through a DNA matching site.

Since then, all I can think about is that our entire life was a lie.

How do I get past this? — Heartbroken in PA

Dear Heartbroken: Your husband does not get to declare this story over, just because he wants it to be.