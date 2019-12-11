Ask Amy: Drunken assault severs longtime friendship

Perhaps you are intimidated by this man. I assume that your primary relationship is with the wife, and that you are embarrassed, possibly ashamed, and conflicted — as many assault victims are, especially when the perpetrator is a trusted individual. You still seem averse to confronting him, but would like to confront (or inform) his wife, instead.

Your primary objective seems to be to explain why his actions have resulted in a severing of your relationship with the couple.

I agree that he should not be able to get away with this. You don’t seem inclined to try to bring any sort of legal action against this man, but you should consider this as one of your options.

At the very least, you should contact him, in writing, to say, “On the night of [state the date,] you came up behind me and grabbed me by the crotch. I was too shocked to say anything to you about this at the time, but I’m saying something now. You assaulted and offended me. Your actions have severed a treasured friendship between our families. I am currently considering my options, but for now I know that — at the very least — you owe me an acknowledgment and an apology.”

You should consider copying his wife on this message. One or both of them might deny this, or attempt to retaliate. But you should not assist them in brushing it under the rug.