Ask Amy: Family braces for a high holiday

What is a good (and healthy) way to approach this and other holidays where this is always an issue? — Worried Relative

Dear Worried: Many people don’t allow smoking of any kind inside their house, so that is one boundary you can easily establish.

If marijuana is still illegal in your state, then you should not allow it in your home or on your property.

Your younger relative is a daily user; his threat of violence if he can’t use is an indication of his substance use disorder/addiction (and/or other mental health issues, which apparently are not being addressed.)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You should convey to these family members: “Marijuana use is illegal in our state. We don’t allow drug use or any smoking in our home. We are looking forward to seeing all of you, and we are giving you a heads up about what our boundaries are. Please respond and let us know that you understand.”

Aside from the smoking issue, do not overly police this family member, or try to discern if he is high. If he threatens violence or is otherwise disruptive, you will have to ask him to leave your home; and, yes, his parents will have to face yet another consequence of their co-dependency.