Ask Amy: Family rift calls for a firm boundary

I tried to love him throughout. He went to prison twice and both times I remained faithful and supportive. Then, when I couldn’t take his insults and him hitting me, I started to realize that I was done.

I voiced this to him and he did the most hurtful thing: He tried to sleep with my sister.

He treated me like dirt and broke me down until I felt like I was nothing.

I’m in a new relationship. I’m trying to move on with my life, but I’m scared that I will end up getting hurt again and it’s making it hard for me to open up.

I don’t want to ruin this new relationship because of past horrors.

So how do I let my guard down but be cautious, too?

What are some warning signs I need to look for?

I think my last relationship gave me PTSD. Is that even possible?

I’m terrified to the point where I feel like something is wrong with me.

Can you help? – Trying

Dear Trying: It may be too soon for you to engage in another serious relationship. You should devote some time exclusively to your own healing and recovery.