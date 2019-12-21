Ask Amy: Fiance's new job inspires high dudgeon

In the spring of 2016, I was diagnosed with Stage 2 male breast cancer.

I had surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments from the beginning of May though the end of November.

I opted to share my diagnosis and be upfront with my clients about what I was dealing with.

All were initially supportive, and I continued to work with them around the medical appointments and the after-effects.

Only one client left me; I had gone through my third chemo treatment and had to cancel a meeting. His lack of compassion, despite all of his so-called support and prayers, quickly came through. I haven’t seen him since.

My message is that if a client leaves you in the middle of your battle with cancer, they probably aren’t worth having as a client. — Survivor

Dear Survivor: According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer in men is extremely rare, but has a higher mortality rate than in women because of late detection.

Your note should encourage men to have any breast lumps checked. Your own openness about the disease may have helped to save others.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0