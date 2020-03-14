Ask Amy: Finding the courage to reveal secret of past abuse

My mother takes these occasions very seriously and has not responded well to my initial attempts to tell her that I do not want to attend.

I don’t think any excuse (except telling her the truth) will get me out of this and still be in her good graces.

I don’t want to tell the truth now because our mothers are very close, and I don’t want to upset that relationship. — Worried

Dear Worried: If you try hard enough, you can always find a good reason for not revealing the truth — to protect your mother’s relationships, for instance.

Shedding light on this secret might be the best thing for you, and I could well imagine that your mother would want to know (most loyal mothers would).

You should get used to the idea that your mother is going to be upset, regardless of what you choose to do.

You could try to hedge by saying, “Mom, I really don’t like ‘Steve.’ I haven’t liked him since we were kids. I don’t want to go to his wedding.”

That might be enough of an explanation for your mother, but you should ask yourself if this is really right for you.

January 2010