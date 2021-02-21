Ask Amy: Food-snatching incident leaves bad aftertaste (copy)

Dear Amy: Several years ago, my husband and I visited his brother and wife for a vacation.

We stayed with them and relied on them for transportation.

One night, we went out to dinner. His brother ordered some fried pickles as an appetizer.

My husband told him he had never had one before and reached over to take one.

His brother slapped his hand hard and told him he would order him his own.

My husband, myself and his brother’s wife were in shock.

Because we were staying with them and at their mercy, we didn’t say anything. I tried to pay for our dinner after that, but his brother refused to let us.

Nothing more was said.

Since then, my husband and I agreed if we ever did visit again, we would never stay with them.

The problem is, we can’t seem to get closure on this.

His brother never apologized, nor has it ever been brought up again between the two brothers, even though they have stayed in touch.